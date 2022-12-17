OPPO may equip mid-range smartphones with a periscope camera, says rumor

OPPO’s family of new mid-range and high-end smartphones PHU110 should be announced with a periscope lens and the prototype shows that the device will have plastic construction to maintain cost-effectiveness.

Commenting on the subject, Digital Chat Station adds that OPPO is already working on a line of intermediaries that should be presented in 2023 with periscope camera on the back 🇧🇷

After announcing the new Find N2 and N2 Flip, OPPO is still working to launch the Find X6 and rumors indicate that it could be officially launched soon.

As for the other specifications of the smartphone, the leaker did not want to go into more detail, but he points out that the devices are already being tested internally by the OPPO development team.

Other sources claim that these smartphones with a periscope lens should be made official within the K line, but there are those who still believe in Reno models.

For now, OPPO does not comment on the matter, but the Chinese manufacturer has stood out positively for delivering increasingly refined smartphones. An example of this is the Find N2, which has become the lightest cell phone in its category.

Therefore, the expectation is that the Chinese will have even better results in 2023.

Looking forward to OPPO’s upcoming releases? Do you believe that these devices can reach Europe? Tell us your expectation and opinion here in the comments.