The best free Tik Tok filters and how to add them

The rise of Tik Tok within social networks is incredible. In a short time, the platform conceived to share short videos, has added all kinds of tools to accommodate all kinds of content creators and continue to dominate its sector.

Without a doubt, one of the most popular tools for create tik tok videos It is the use of filters with which to improve the quality of the video, its sharpness, range of colors and a lot of other professional and effective tools. Use filters on Tik Tok TikTok is a social network of Chinese origin in which users share short videos between 15 and 60 seconds. These videos can be edited with tools to include music, slow and fast motion, special effects, augmented reality, etc. Undoubtedly, within all these possibilities, one of the most used is the filters to correct hue, sharpness, intensity, or saturation. It's basically the same process you do on Instagram by retouching an image to make it look better before playing it.

To do this, the first thing you will have to do is on the platform’s main screen, click on the (+) icon, located at the bottom center to enter the creation and editing mode of your video.

Filters in Tik Tok

Once inside, we can see that the option to add filters is placed in the upper right margin, above “Beautify”. Do not confuse the Tik Tok filters with the effects either, which are located in the lower left margin, next to the record button.

Due to its nomenclature, Tik Tok filters are those that are limited to changing the color, that is, they can make the image brighter, alter the contrast, change it to black and white but without other additions. Effects would be those of augmented reality on the image or those that replace a part of the video in the green screen style, while in embellish we can find «photoshopped » of the image that modify and alter it.

Best TikTok Filters

Once you know how you can improve the finish of your videos by using filters, we are going to tell you which ones should not be missing in your use of the social network as a creator. The use of these correction layers allows you to optimize the result of your videos to improve their image, enhance beauty and capture the attention of the audience.

Such is the quality that guarantees the use of these filters that they have become essential for tiktokers when they edit their content, in the preliminary phase of retouching before proceeding to publish it. These filters are arranged in four main categories: Portrait, Landscape, Food or “Intense”.

In the category of Portrait, it will depend mainly on the taste or the type of skin you have, but one of the ones that most often favors the so-called F4a popular filter on TikTok, as it lightens your videos if they look dull or dark, enhances the gray areas in the video and makes it look lighter, even giving it a golden sunset hue.

Tik Tok Filters

Another useful filter in this category is the S3which helps the skin of the tiktoker look a little more tanned and shimmery, plus it can really highlight hair and makeup.

The landscape filter in TikTok is used to edit the environment around you. The filter B10 in this category is initially designed to add a color tone over the video, but it gained popularity for another aspect. In people with brown or dark brown eyes, the eyes appear brighter and more luminous. Change the color of the eyes in a natural way, adding shades of hazel and green.

In the food category, the filter G6 is a popular choice when taking food photos because it helps add more color and depth to a photo.

In the Intense category (or Vibe in English) we will find videos that favor both the environment and you at the same time. We can highlight the V1which makes your videos look like something out of a 1960s movie.

We also like the V6 Vivid, where once you’ve applied this filter, your video will have a summery vibe, casting a pink or purple glow over it. Perfect if you want to jump ahead a few months until the summer season arrives.