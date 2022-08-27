The six secret shortcuts of the Google app: this is how you can add them to your Android desktop

the seeker of Google it’s like a swiss army knife. In recent years, it is no longer satisfied with showing links as results, but has also ed tools, games and shortcuts to improve the search experience.

Within the Google there six hidden shortcutswhich allow us to access sections of the application or the browser that will only be visible through certain search terms. Next we will see what those are secret google shortcuts.

Google Weather

We start with the direct access to Google Weather, the weather forecast application that is integrated into the Google app. To access it we just have to open the Google application and search for “weather“. To add your direct access to the home screen of our mobile we have to click on the menu icon of your card and click on “Add to home screen”.

Google Finance

Google Finance It is your financial service and for a few years it has also been integrated into the search engine application itself. To add your shortcut to the home screen we have to search for “Actions [nombre empresa]”, for example “Google Actions” to see the quote on your card. There on that card we will find the option to add the Google Finance shortcut in your options menu.

Google Sports

If you want to keep up to date with sports news and your soccer team, the best option is to add a direct access to Google Sports to your home screen. To do this, perform a search from the Google app with the term “Sports”. After the search, a window will appear at the bottom that will allow you to add a shortcut to Sports.

Billboard

If you are a movie buff who enjoys seeing the premieres of billboards in movie theaters then you may be interested in having a direct access on the home screen to see the schedules of the movies that are shown in your area. To do this, search for “Billboard” and click on the “Add” option that will appear after the search.

what to see

If you are more into watching series and movies at home with the search “what to see” you can add a shortcut to the Google TV web version, in which you will see recommendations, your list and a powerful series and movie search engine. In the “Services” button you can tell if you have contracted Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, Atresplayer, Discovery+, Apple TV or Movistar Plus+ to see their content in their results.

Dictionary

Finally, if you search for the term “Dictionary” you can add a shortcut to the Google dictionary so you can check the definition of a word along with its translation into other languages.

