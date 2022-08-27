Intel Core i7-13700 records higher single-thread performance than Core i9-12900K

THE ’s 13th generation Core processors should hit the market in the coming months and the Leaks on products also follow in full swing. This Friday (26), new information about the possible Core i7- was revealed. According to information from Tom’s Hardware, the next chip in the line did better in single-thread compared to the Intel Core i9-12900K processor, being up to 3.3% better than the product in question.

higher-single-thread-performance-than-Core-i9-12900K.jpeg" width="660" height="371">



Compared to the Core i7-12700, the Core i7-13700 showed an improvement of 10.1%. Already in relation to multi-threaded performance, the Core i7-13700 was only 9.7% better over the same Core i7-12700. - Advertisement - The Core i7-13700 has 16 cores and 24 threads. The 65W Raptor Lake processor has eight P cores and eight E cores, with the former running at a base clock of 2.1 GHz. It’s the same P-core base clock as the current Core i7-12700.