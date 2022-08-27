Apple Event: Satellite Connectivity Feature

- Advertisement -

According to information from Tim Farrar, who is a satellite communications consultant for the Telecom company in California, Media and Finance Associates, they would indicate that would soon be announcing the much talked about satellite function within a month. This would be specially announced for the iPhone 14 at the upcoming on September 7.

New for the new Apple Event?

Through the twitter platform, Farrar commented a bit about the satellite connectivity feature. Given this, T-Mobile and SpaceX chose to anticipate Apple’s announcement, launching their own feature for the iPhone yesterday.

Apple will host a special media event on September 7, located at the Steve Jobs Theater. It will carry the slogan “Far Out”, with a setting focused on a starry sky. For these reasons, many comments have led us to think that the announcement of the satellite connectivity function would possibly be good. You can enter the official website to check this feature regarding outer space.

A few months ago, at the beginning of the year, the Globalstar company acquired some 17 satellites that would help improve its services by improving all communication. The company dictated that they would be for a “potential customer”, which could be Apple.

Communications consultant Farrar also clarified that the feature Apple would add would be free and for two-way text messaging use only. In addition, Apple will be quite limited in its approach for now, unlike T-Mobile and SpaceX who have much more ambitious plans, since over time this complexity that they seek will have many regulatory obstacles.

On the other hand, Mark Gurman, from Bloomberg, also shared information on satellite connectivity in 2019 for iPhones at the time. Currently, Gurman mentioned that the company was still working on getting this feature right, also indicating that it might be coming to the iPhone 14. Similarly, the journalist reported that it would be a function for emergency situations and to be able to send messages to emergency contacts.

Clarify that a new chip will also be needed for them to be truly connected, according to Mark. Therefore, he would also support the exclusivity that he would have with the new iPhone model. Meanwhile, T-Mobile mentions that it will not be necessary for your devices, since they are already on their satellite network.

Until it is revealed, there will still be some details to speculate, such as if it will be only available in the United States or will it be global. Remember, finally, to be aware in all the media for the Apple Event on September 7.