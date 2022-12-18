This is how you access Apple Music Sing Karaoke in iOS 16.2

- Advertisement -

Now that all users can freely enjoy iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2 and tvOS 16.2, Apple Music Sing comes for the new karaoke experience. The Cupertino company introduces this new feature for Apple Music subscribers to give them the opportunity to freely sing multiple songs with a different level of volume compared to the voice.

Apple Music Sing

Now fully available for iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV 4K in 2022. Apple Music Sing now supports the new feature of real-time lyrics as you play in the app. You will be able to have the vocal level controls during the song. This way, the user will be able to sing along with the artist’s original voice while the volume decreases and enter the track.

While the background vocals are playing on the song, the vocal lines will follow in unison so the user can also be encouraged to follow the song with the lead vocal so you don’t lose track and pitch. In case the song includes more singers, the screen will show you the lyrics on opposite sides to be able to visualize it better. At the moment the company has not mentioned precisely the songs that will have the Apple Music Sing function. It is only known that there will be support for the “tens of millions of songs”.

Compatible devices

If you have this device, you can have Apple Music Sing to be able to use the function that has the iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2 or tvOS 16.2 operating system:

iPhone 11, Pro and Pro Max.

iPhone 12, mini, Pro, Pro Max.

iPhone 13, mini, Pro, Pro Max.

iPhone 14, Plus, Pro, Pro Max.

Third generation iPhone SE.

12.9-inch iPad Pro fifth generation and older.

iPad Pro 11-inch third generation and older

iPad Air Fourth generation and later.

iPad 9th generation and later.

Sixth generation iPad mini.

Apple TV 4k from 2022.

So you can use Apple Music Sing on iPhone and iPad

The first thing you will have to do is access Apple Music on your device and play the song.

Access the playlist controls with full screen open, then access the Lyrics button located in the bottom left corner. It should be noted that only if the song complies with compatibility.

Click on the Sing with the microphone and stars button located on the right, then click on the progress bar of the song. If you don’t see it, it means that the Sing function is not available.

Once you’re playing the song, hold down the Sing button and then drag the slider up or down to better even out the vocals.

Click on the Sing button to deactivate this feature when you don’t want it.