How to quickly switch between multiple user profiles in macOS

By Brian Adam
Do you share the Mac with family members or at work? In this post we are going to show you a function that is built into macOS called “Fast User Switching”. This allows you to change the user in charge of the session in macOS in a couple of clicks. It is complicated to log out and then choose between the profiles of several users. With the function it is more practical to switch between accounts since the process is simplified.

This feature is available from macOS Big Sur, Monterey, Ventura and later. You need at least two profiles to be able to activate fast user switching. Let’s see how to activate it from System Preferences.

Change users in macOS quickly

The feature is available in other versions of macOS but has been updated in recent versions. So that We will do this procedure from a Mac with Monterey.

  1. Go to System Preferences
  2. Choose the option Dock and menu bar
  3. In the options on the left panel, scroll until you find the option to Quick user change.
  4. Activate the option that best suits your needsthe best without a doubt is from the menu bar.
  5. The icon will be active in the upper right corner of your menu bar.
  6. Click and easily choose the account you want to change.

Why do this activation of fast user changes?

It is very useful when the Mac is shared. If you have other user profiles dividing work and personal. Also if you are going to allow another user to use your Mac but without sacrificing your established activity. It is good to have a second user (or several depending on the purpose of the Mac) and make the change without much effort.

What do you think of fast user switching in macOS? Did you already know this function? Share your opinions about it in the comment box. Remember that in iOSMac we tell you the best about Apple today.

