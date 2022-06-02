YouTube for televisions now allows you to interact with the video you are watching from your mobile

Youtube first came to our televisions in 2010, and in all these years the application has not stopped improving, allowing us to send content from our mobile thanks to an integration that is now going to be enhanced with the new features that Google is going to launch starting today.

The company has filed a new way to interact with YouTube on TVin which Google turn our phones into second screens so that while we watch the video on the big screen we can carry out other actions with the mobile.

This is the new integration of YouTube for televisions with our mobiles

Until now, the only integration of our mobiles with YouTube for televisions is to do ‘cast’, that is, launch videos from the mobile to the television, but this will change when its new update reaches our televisions and mobile devices.

When we are watching a YouTube video on our television and we open the application on our mobile, a new notice will appear on the screen of our mobile to connect both devicesas long as we are using on both devices the same google account.

This will not only allow us to send videos to the television from our mobile as before, but also will show the description and comments of the video what we are watching on TV. This will allow us watch a video on TV and chat or comment on mobileshare content with our friends, or support our favorite creators with Super Chats or the Channel Members feature.

But this will not be all. YouTube works to show more information on the screen of our mobile than the videos that we are watching on the big screen of our television such as consult and buy the products that appear in the videosamong other features that will come to our devices in the future.

Via | Google