Tesla announced a wireless charger that supports up to three devices at once

Tesla introduced its own wireless charger, which allows you to charge up to three devices simultaneously.

This charger uses Qi technology, which is a universal standard for wireless charging and is compatible with a wide variety of mobile devices, including smartphones and other electronic devices.

Tesla’s new wireless charging pad

Tesla’s new charger is compact and portable. The platform has an aluminum casing and its angular design was inspired by the design of the cyber truck.

This charging base has a power of 15W and has the capacity to charge up to three devices at the same time, being an ideal option for those who need to keep their devices always charged and ready to use.

In addition, this charger has a series of additional features that make it even more striking. For example, it has a fast charging feature that speeds up the charging process for your devices, which is especially useful when you’re on the go and need to get your devices ready quickly.

This charging device features surge and short circuit protection, increasing its durability and ensuring safe and reliable charging. Additionally, Tesla’s wireless charger is compatible with a wide variety of mobile devices, making it ideal for those who have more than one device and need a charging solution that is convenient and easy to use.

Alongside this charger, Tesla unveiled its “FreePower” technology, which allows devices to be placed anywhere on the surface of this charging pad without precise alignment.

This new wireless charger is already available in the Tesla store for a price of $300 dollars. However, this launch corresponds to a pre-sale, the first shipments of which will begin to be made during February 2023.

In addition to presenting some photographs of this charging platform, a video can also be seen on the Tesla website, in which it can be seen that it has 30 coils inside, aligned in a design very similar to the one Apple was working on. your AirPower charger, canceled in 2019.

At the time, Apple gave up its AirPower for not meeting its hardware standards. According to rumors, the prototypes of these copies easily overheated, which led the company to abandon this project.

Since Tesla’s wireless charging pad has already been commercially launched, they surely managed to overcome the difficulties that Apple went through before. It will be necessary to see, once it reaches the hands of its first buyers, how is its performance.