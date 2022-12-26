Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite gets updated with Android 13 and One UI 5.0

At the end of October, Samsung started distributing the stable version of Android 13 with the One UI 5.0 interface for its flagship, mid-range and entry-level devices. After the Galaxy Tab S7 FE is contemplated with the update, it is the turn of the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite. Considered one of South Korea’s most affordable tablets, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite received the update in China, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

Update with Android 13 and One UI 5.0 has firmware version T220ZCU1CVL5 and it does not include the December 2022 security patch, but the November one. It was made available only in the Asian countries mentioned and should reach more regions in the coming days, but unfortunately there is no forecast for its distribution to start in Europe. - Advertisement - Android 13 and One UI 5.0 bring new customization options, such as the bar that lets you easily switch between apps, smoother animations, a new privacy management panel, and performance improvements to the Samsung Dex.

If you have the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 and in some of the mentioned countries or just want to check if your device has already been contemplated with the stable version of Android 13 and One UI 5.0, go to “Settings”, “Software Update” and click on “Download and Install”. For those who want to do the process manually, the firmware will be made available in the next few hours. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 was launched in May 2021 in Europe and features MediaTek’s Helio P22T chipset, 8.7-inch screen with TFT technology and WXGA+ resolution (1340×800 pixels), 3 GB or 4 GB of RAM memory, 32 GB or 64 GB of internal storage, 5,100 mAh battery and Android 11 operating system.

Technical specifications

8.7 inch TFT LCD screen

MediaTek Helio P22T Processor

3 or 4 GB of RAM

32 or 64 GB of storage

2 MP front camera

8 MP rear camera

5,100 mAh battery unit with 15W fast charging support

Android 11 under One UI 3.0

Connectivity 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0 and USB Type-C 2.0 port