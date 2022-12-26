Pair a new or existing Apple Watch to a new iPhone

- Advertisement - In case you have a new Apple Watch device, either the latest versions like the Series 8, Ultra or SE and you have doubts about connectivity with your iPhone or your old smartwatch has to be paired with a new iPhone, here you have all the information regarding these situations. Here you can read all about seamlessly pairing your new or existing Apple Watch to a new or existing iPhone without losing any information in the process. You will also find a new process for this tutorial regarding the new features of iOS 16. Usually, all your data and backups are safe on your iPhone with which it is paired. Although the real problem is not being able to perform a manual backup to protect the information whenever you want or even see the latest backup. Below you can find out how to know the last backup of the Apple Watch on your iPhone device and how to know that the whole process is ready to pair to a new one or update. - Advertisement - In case you need to upgrade to another new iPhone like the 14 or any of this new line and recent models, You should be clear about these issues that your backup does not include. For example: Bluetooth pairings, credit or debit cards for Apple Pay, Apple Watch passcodes, and Messages are not included in your Apple Watch backup. So you can pair an Apple Watch with your new iPhone Automatic transfer for existing Apple Watch if you have iOS 16 Use a backup Apple Watch for a new or existing pairing Pair a new watch to a new iPhone Force clock backup



So you can pair an Apple Watch with your new iPhone

Automatic transfer for existing Apple Watch if you have iOS 16

This is a new process for this situation, which will help you completely and efficiently to avoid any kind of problem with your data. All this if you have iOS 16 you can have existing Apple Watch directly from the old iPhone to a new one.

First of all, set up the new iPhone and restore your backup from the old iPhone or perform Quick Transfer.

After finishing the process on your new iPhone, just check that the Apple Watch is near you and proceed to enter the code.

Look for the message on your watch indicating pairing with the new iPhone.

Click on the Ok button.

The watch on your wrist can stay there or leave it while the transfer is processing. Everything remains, even your training record will still be there even after the transfer.

In case this process is not available, just continue with the steps below to resolve this issue.

Use a backup Apple Watch for a new or existing pairing

In case you are going to update a new iPhone, be clear that you will have to verify the settings first, that is, restore from a backup.

First, access your Watch app on your new iPhone. In this way you can start the pairing process, you can even select from this section to delete or add a new Apple Watch. Enter All Clocks, followed by Add clock in case you don’t have auto pairing screen.

Turn on the Apple Watch and just look for the code. Continue and follow the steps indicated.

Once the question appears, just tap on restore your new Apple Watch from a backup and then tap on the most recent.

In case there is no available backup of the most recent backup on your iPhone, just continue with the instructions to force the Apple Watch backup.

Pair a new watch to a new iPhone

In case you need to pair a new watch to your iPhone or an existing watch as a new watch, follow these steps.

Access the Watch app on your iPhone.

Click on All Clocks, located in the upper left corner.

Select Add clock.

Instructions to follow will appear.

You should see the option to restore old Watch backup now for your new watch.

Force clock backup

In the event that a backup copy available to restore does not appear, there is also the option of being able to force the same backup copy.

Because there are backups of the watch are not all registered in iCloud or Mac respect to the iPhone, Apple offers the opportunity to force it:

Keep Apple Watch paired to your old iPhone and keep them close.

Access the Watch app on your iPhone.

Click on All Clocks located at the top, select the clock and then just click on the “i” symbol located on the right side.

Select Unpair Apple Watch, once the watch is unpairing, it will start to make a new backup on your iPhone.

Continue with the instructions to unpair the current watch.

Make a new backup of your old iPhone, then you need to restore it to your new iPhone now.

Access the Watch app on your new iPhone and start the pairing process with your new Watch from there.

Turn on your new Apple Watch and find the code, then continue with the instructions.

Once prompted, select restore Apple Watch from a backup and just tap on the most recent.