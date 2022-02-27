TCL 30 5G: great battery, Android 12 and 5G to fight in the mid-range of the market

TCL kicks off its Mobile World Congress in 2022 with a good trail of launches in different categories. We have routers, tablets and, of course, mobile phones. And precisely in the latter we witness the arrival of the new TCL 30 5Ga new 5G device for its 30 series that incorporates contained features to dispute the economic lines of the sector.

The new phone entrusts 5G connectivity to the modem integrated in the MediaTek Dimensity 700, one of the most modest processors in the manufacturer’s line but with enough power to offer a good experience. All of that combined with the presence of Android 12, a great battery and a competitive rear camera team makes the TCL 30 5G a device to consider within its range.

TCL 30 5G data sheet

TCL 30 5G Screen 6.7-inch AMOLED

Ratio 20:9

Full HD + at 2,400 x 1,080

400,000:1 contrast

900 nits maximum brightness

NTSC 100% / DCI-P3 Processor MediaTek Dimension 700 at 2.2GHz

ARM Mali G57 MC2 GPU Versions 4GB/64GB

4GB/128GB

MicroSD up to 1TB rear cameras Main: 50 megapixels f/1.8, 5P, 74.2º

Depth: 2 megapixels f/2.4, 3P, 85º

Macro: 2 megapixels f/2.4, 3P, 88º Frontal camera 13 megapixels f/2.3, 5P, 96º Battery 5,010mAh

18W fast charge System android 12 connectivity (Dual) 5G

Wi-Fi 5

Bluetooth 5.1

gps

NFC

headphone jack

usb type c Dimensions and weight 164.5 x 75.2 x 7.7 millimeters

184 grams Others HD-Audio Price From 249 euros

A middle line with great battery and 5G

The new TCL 30 5G arrives in its manufacturer’s catalog wearing a screen 6.7-inch diagonal AMOLED. A bulky panel with a 20:9 ratio and FullHD+ resolution to leave 2,400 x 1,080 pixels in front of our eyes. The screen is capable of offering up to 900 nits of maximum brightness and has a contrast ratio of 400,000:1. In addition, it is 100% NTSC compatible and DCI-P3 compatible.

The chosen processor is the aforementioned MediaTek Dimensity 700, a chip to offer 5G in addition to 2.2GHz clock speed and the ARM Mali G57 MC2 to take care of the graphics section. The processor is supported by two common RAM memory options: 4GB/64GB and 4GB/128GB. Both versions have a microSD tray to add up to an extra 1TB. And the battery? 5,010 mAh with 18W charging.

We come to photography and here we find a 50 megapixel rear main sensor with f / 1.8 lens and 5P lenses accompanied by two others. On the one hand, a 2-megapixel depth reader with an f/2.4 lens. On the other, a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 lens. And on the front, 13 megapixels with an f/2.3 lens for selfies.

The device offers 5G connectivity (on two SIMs in the Dual model) in addition to WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC chip for mobile payments, 3.5-millimeter headphone jack and USB Type-C port for charging and file transfer. The TCL 30 5G arrives in stores with speakers compatible with HD audio and Android 12, all stuffed into a body that weighs 184 grams and is 164.5 millimeters long.

Versions and prices of the TCL 30 5G

The new phone will hit Spanish stores at the beginning of next May and will do so in its two memory options. We leave you the prices below: