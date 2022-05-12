Tired of advertising calls? So you can block numbers on Android

The number of calls received from unwanted numbers, such as those that sell advertising or those that use this means to try to deceive users with services that are not real, is increasing. For this reason, surely on more than one occasion you have thought that it would be positive to be able to block those who are especially persistent. Well, this can be achieved very easily in the terminals Android How are we going to show you?

Luckily, practically all current models that use Google’s operating system include in the Phone application the option to block numbers in case you so wish. And, contrary to what happened a while ago, with the new versions of Android the process is very simple. Thus, in a matter of few seconds you will be able to have everything perfectly configured -and, in this way, you will hardly notice the inconvenience of receiving calls at the hours when you are sleeping, for example-.

What you have to do to block numbers on Android

One of the good news is that currently you don’t have to install any application to achieve this, so the basic one you have on your smartphone will be more than enough. Besides, you should know that what you do does not affect the proper functioning of the device and, if you need it, you can go back without problems and remove the number you deem appropriate from the black list.

These are the Steps that you have to give to block a phone number in the easiest and fastest way possible on mobile phones with Android operating system:

Enter the application Telephone the same way as if you were going to make a call.

the same way as if you were going to make a call. Now you must access the section where you see the calls you have made or received, which is generally called Recents (or History). It may be that in some models you have to press the icon with three vertical points called More.

Find the number you want to block and tap on it continuously. A context menu appears in which you will see several options, one of them is Block. Select it.

From this moment on, that number will no longer bother you because, among other things, the device will not accept the call and will reject it automatically.

you will have finished

Remove a number from the blacklist

This may be necessary on some occasions and, in most terminals, it is done in the same way as mentioned before (changed the final choice to Unlock). But in others things are a little more complex and you have to do the following:

Enter the Phone application and enter the Application Settings, which you do by clicking on the icon in the upper right with three vertical dots.

Look for a section called Blocked numbers or similar and, once you are inside, simply select the one you want to leave from the list.

You’ve finished.

