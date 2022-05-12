How hot will it be in Ireland this weekend? Met Eireann gives fabulous forecast for the next few days

This weekend will see Ireland reach a lovely 20 degrees for the first time of 2022.

Glorious sunshine is forecast over the next few days as warm summer temperatures hit across the country.

However, conditions will quickly change heading into week with “thundery downpours” due on Monday.

Here’s Met Eireann’s forecast for this weekend:

Friday

“It will start rather cloudy on Friday with a few showers in the northwest. However, sunny spells will develop during the course of the day.

“Top temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees generally but somewhat cooler in coastal areas of the west and northwest. Fresh southwest winds will decrease light by evening.

Friday night

“Generally dry overnight with cloudy periods. Some mist and fog will form where skies remain clear as winds fall light. Minimum temperatures a rather cool 6 to 9 degrees, possibly cooler locally under clear spells.

Saturday

“Mist and any fog will clear to leave a mostly dry day with a mix of cloud and sunny spells, the best of sunshine will be later in the day. There is just the small chance of the odd shower breaking out in the afternoon.

“Maximum temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees in light southerly or variable breezes. Long clear spells on Saturday night with a few fog patches forming in light breezes.

“An isolated shower may drift in from the Irish Sea to affect some eastern counties. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees in light east or northeast breezes.

Sunday

“Long spells of warm sunshine are expected on Sunday with just the small chance of a few showers developing in the west on Sunday afternoon.

“Maximum temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees generally but a little cooler on coasts as sea breezes develop. Mostly dry early on Sunday night with clear spells and lowest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees.

“However, rain will develop in the southwest before dawn on Monday.

Monday

“Rain in the southwest will extend quickly northwards over the country on Monday, turning heavy in places with some thundery downpours possible.

“Drier and brighter conditions will extend from the south later in the day. A humid day with highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees in fresh southeast breezes.

“Dry for a time on Monday night but another spell of rain will push up from the south later in the night and it will turn quite blustery. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees in fresh to strong southeast winds.”

