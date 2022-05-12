Motorola Moto G82: AMOLED screen, lots of battery and pure Android to gain a foothold in the mid-range

There was a time when Moto G only had one. We now have so many Moto G models that it’s hard to keep track of them. The last one is the Motorola Moto G82which curiously arrives without us having met the Moto G81 before.

The Motorola Moto G82 is a new mid-range 5G mobile with Snapdragon 695, 120 Hz AMOLED screen and great battery that tries to gain a foothold among the mobile phones with the best value for money.

Technical sheet of the Motorola Moto G82

Read more Apple buys edge-based AI startup Xnor.ai for a reported $200M Motorola Moto G82 Screen AMOLED 6.6″

FullHD+

120Hz Dimensions and weight 160.89 x 74.46 x 7.99mm

173g Processor Snapdragon 695 RAM 6GB Storage 128GB Frontal camera 16MP f/2.2 Rear camera 50MP f/1.8

8 MP f/2.2 UGA

2MP f/2.4 macro Battery 5,000mAh

30W fast charge Operating system android 12 connectivity 5G

wifi ac

Bluetooth 5.1

NFC

jack

USB-C Others Fingerprint reader on one side

stereo speakers Price From 329.99 euros

{“videoId”:”x83ynjo”,”autoplay”:true,”title”:”Ready For Motorola”,”tag”:””}

AMOLED, 5G and with a lot of battery

The nice thing about releasing so many mid-range models is that pretty much every component combination is covered. In the Moto G82 there is an interesting lineup that places it as a fairly balanced mobile that has the trick of have an Android with almost no modificationssomething that is quite difficult to find nowadays.

The Moto G82 is a new 5G mobile with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and a good amount of RAM and storage to go with it: 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, expandable via a MicroSD.

For the design, Motorola repeats the same formula as the rest of the Moto G, this time with an interesting pattern on the back of the terminal where the three camera lenses are located: a 50 megapixel main sensoran 8 megapixel wide angle and a 2 megapixel macro sensor.

In front, the prominence is for the 6.6-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD + resolution and that boasts of having a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The screen includes the front camera, 16 megapixels, perforated centered at the top.

The offer of the Moto G82 is completed with stereo speakers and a battery of 5,000 mAh that supports 30W fast chargingwith minijack, NFC, the fingerprint reader on the side and the charger in the box.

Versions and prices of the Motorola Moto G82

The Motorola Moto G82 is available in gray and black and a single version with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. It will reach various markets in Europe, Latin America and Asia for a recommended price of 329.99 euros.

More information | Motorola