Vivo V27e is certified on BIS and SIRIM sites and should be launched soon

What is new is that vivo V27e has been seen on the SIRIM and BIS certification sites, which confirms that it will be released in Malaysia and India at least. The listings don’t reveal anything about the specs, however, confirm that in both regions the handset will have the model number V2237.

Vivo has already released a teaser referring to the vivo V27 series smartphones and they should hit the global market soon. Officially, it is already possible to know that the series V27, V27 Pro and V27e devices will be rebranded from the China-exclusive Vivo S16 series.

Some of the vivo V27e specs appeared in a recent Google Play Console listing. The device will have a 1080 x 2400 pixel screen with pixel density of 440 ppi. The screen will likely be an AMOLED panel with 6.62 inches in size and will offer a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz.

It will be powered by a SoC MediaTek MT6789, also known as Helio G99, 6nm-based 4G chipset manufactured by TSMC. In the case of the vivo S16e, for example, the device comes with the Dimensity 1080 that has 5G support.

In photographic quality, we can expect a main sensor of 50 MPmacro lens 2 MP and a depth sensor 2 MP. There is a 16 MP front camera. And so far this is the leaked information.

