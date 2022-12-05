John Wick creator is writing a script for a live-action Sifu movie

Although video game adaptations for TV and cinema are not something new, in recent years this practice has become increasingly common and has gained more quality, which leaves fans looking forward to upcoming projects in this area. In addition to classic franchises like Tomb Raider, Uncharted, The Last of Us and many others, Sifu, an indie game released this year, will also gain a live-action adaptation.

Derek Kolstad, creator of the acclaimed John Wick franchise, recently confirmed that he is working on yet another video game adaptation. In addition to writing and producing an adaptation of Streets of Rage, Kolstad is also writing a screenplay for a film based on Sifu, as well as serving as a producer on the feature. Kolstad and his partners at media company Story Kitchen teamed up with Sloclap, Sifu’s developer and publisher. The game became a huge success when it was released in February, having sold a million copies in three weeks, even though it was released around the same time as Elden Ring and Horizon: Forbidden West. In the plot, each time your protagonist dies in combat, he gets older, while the enemies remain unchanged.