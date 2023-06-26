the top strap of the Apple Vision Pro could be left out of the box!

- Advertisement -

through the recent power on newsletter From the well-known journalist Mark Gurman of Bloomberg comes a report on the new and innovative Apple Vision Pro. It seems that the tests of the mixed reality headset before the company’s employees are fully available after being put to the test during WWDC. However, there seems to be a bit of a problem with the weight tests.

The Apple Vision Pro will not include this in the box…

The Vision Pro headset is not exactly a lightweight device, of course they are made of aluminum and glass instead of just using plastic. Apple has instantly gotten to work, developing a top strap that could step in to handle and bear the weight when worn. However, Mark Gurman indicates that Apple does not have this strap as a priority, to the extent that it has no plans to include it in the box.

Apparently, the upper strap would only be available as an accessory or added extra purchase, totally optional. This may have already been part of Apple’s plan by announcing the Apple Vision Pro with a starting price at WWDC that would “start at $3,499.” In other words, extra purchases and updates would increase the price even more.

The top strap is perhaps part of those additional purchases. Although the Zeiss corrective lens is probably also necessary, since multiple users have to wear prescription glasses.

In the journalist’s Power On newsletter, Gurman mentions that the day has come when the tests and studies carried out by Vision Pro users have already reached thousands of people throughout this year. These are only moderately controlled tests, since only top executives and people with a certain position can have the Vision Pro all the time. Showever this could change soon. Mark says there is also work already going on to further develop the software.

Obviously, there is still enough time for the device to have many changes. The Apple Vision Pro won’t be out until “early next year,” so it may be in stores until May 2024.

At the moment, Apple would already be launching the second generation of the headset. In addition to a second generation of the Apple Vision Pro with better features and the cheapest low-end version.