Study suggests extending the lifespan of cell phones to reduce pollution

O increase the lifespan of cell phones in a year can help reduce to considerably to pollution . At least that’s what one says study by the GSMA , which found the possibility of this decrease being equivalent to 4.7 million cars. The action could reduce 21.4 million tons of carbon dioxide. Steven Moore is head of climate action at the entity and commented:

On average, a phone has something like 1,300 components. It’s extremely complex electronics and there’s a huge supply chain that needs to be aligned.

Moore is the leader of an 18-month-old task force that started out by analyzing cellphones. In this sense, the group with 20 telephone operators is looking for ways to make a circular economy for the devices. The idea is that all cell phones available have renewable energy and are made with 100% recyclable materials.

The report also states that with a more circular business model, it is possible to reduce negative impacts in both social and environmental terms. In the same way, it is possible to create a new market and also more jobs. Much of this feat occurs in the logistics and production of smartphones.