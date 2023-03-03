5G News
Study suggests extending the lifespan of cell phones to reduce pollution

Study suggests extending the lifespan of cell phones to reduce pollution

Apple

Published on

By Abraham
Study suggests extending the lifespan of cell phones to reduce pollution
O increase the lifespan of cell phones in a year can help reduce to considerably to pollution. At least that’s what one says study by the GSMA, which found the possibility of this decrease being equivalent to 4.7 million cars. The action could reduce 21.4 million tons of carbon dioxide. Steven Moore is head of climate action at the entity and commented:

On average, a phone has something like 1,300 components. It’s extremely complex electronics and there’s a huge supply chain that needs to be aligned.

Moore is the leader of an 18-month-old task force that started out by analyzing cellphones. In this sense, the group with 20 telephone operators is looking for ways to make a circular economy for the devices. The idea is that all cell phones available have renewable energy and are made with 100% recyclable materials.

The report also states that with a more circular business model, it is possible to reduce negative impacts in both social and environmental terms. In the same way, it is possible to create a new market and also more jobs. Much of this feat occurs in the logistics and production of smartphones.

The GSMA had its first discussion meeting at the MWC. According to Moore, the next step is to go to the field of practical actions. That said, the entity makes some proposals, such as an increase in the collection of old phones for recycling, in addition to initiatives to raise public awareness. Steven also spoke about the sustainable measures of Apple and Samsung:

WhatsApp will soon have the best Telegram function to send files

Apple has disclosed that around 20% of the content on its devices is recycled, and has committed to using 100% renewable energy in its supply chain by 2030 and creating a carbon-free phone by then. Samsung was not as ambitious, but it committed to using an assembly line with 100% renewable energy.


In the field of sustainability, Apple was appointed as the manufacturer that most focuses on sustainability, while Samsung had the theme on the agenda during the last Unpacked event. Other companies like Google are also with more sustainable initiatives.

More like this

