Star Plus: see what’s new coming to the catalog in March 2023

March has already started and the news on streaming platforms doesn’t stop! After discovering what’s coming to the Netflix, Disney Plus and Amazon Prime Video catalogues, it’s time to check out the premieres on Star Plus, a platform that also belongs to The Walt Disney Company.

In Europe, Star Plus can be subscribed individually or in two combos. The first combo offers Star Plus in conjunction with Disney Plus, while the second offers access to Star Plus, Disney Plus and Lionsgate Plus.

Without further ado, here’s what’s new for March: