Star Plus: see what’s new coming to the catalog in March 2023

- Advertisement -
March has already started and the news on streaming platforms doesn’t stop! After discovering what’s coming to the Netflix, Disney Plus and Amazon Prime Video catalogues, it’s time to check out the premieres on Star Plus, a platform that also belongs to The Walt Disney Company.
In Europe, Star Plus can be subscribed individually or in two combos. The first combo offers Star Plus in conjunction with Disney Plus, while the second offers access to Star Plus, Disney Plus and Lionsgate Plus.
Without further ado, here’s what’s new for March:
- Series
- Films
- Specials
Series
- Teal Swan: The Spiritual Influencer (Season 1) – March 1
- The Disappearance of Morgan Nick (Season 1) – March 1
- Young Virgins – March 1st
- The History of the World Part 2 – 8 episodes premiere, followed by 2 new episodes daily – March 6
- The Cry of the Moths (Full Season) – March 8
- Grails (Season 1) – March 8
- Arranged Marriage – March 15th
- The Curse of the Chippendales (Season 1) – March 15
- Storage Wars (Season 2) – March 15
- Web Detectives (Season 1) – March 15
- The Mystery of the Missing Soldier (Season 1) – March 15
- Deadly Vacation: The Savage Killer (Season 2) – March 15
- Abbott Elementary (Season 2) – Part 1 premieres March 22
- 9-1-1 (Season 6) – March 22
- Murder on Campus (Season 1) – March 22
- Forged In Fire (Season 2) – March 22
- La Chica Invisible – March 22
- Ringo: Glory and Death (Full Season) – March 24
- Up Here (Season 1) – March 24
- The King of TV (Season 2 Complete) – March 29
- Out of Prison (Full Season) – March 29
- Kindred: Secrets and Roots – March 29
- RapCaviar Presents (Season 1) – March 30
- How I Met Your Father (Season 2) – New episodes every Tuesday
- Tokyo Revengers (Season 2) – New episodes premiere
- Wu-Tang An American Saga (Season 3) – New episodes premiere
- Big Bet (Season 2) – New episode premieres
- Call It Love (Season 1) – New episode premieres
Films
- Titanic (Original version) – March 1st
- New Year’s Eve – March 3rd
- Believe Me: The Lisa Mcvey Story – March 10
- Love in the Streets of Bursa – March 10th
- Dawn Raid – March 10th
- The Doll’s Curse – March 10th
- The Boston Strangler – March 17th
- For All My Life – March 17
- Colombian – March 17
- A Different Family Christmas – March 17
- The Reason I Jump – March 17th
- It’s Time to Spend Christmas at Home – March 17
- Adriana Trigiani’s Very – March 24
- Valentine – March 24th
- Escaping The Nxivm Cult: A Mother’s Fight To Save Her Daughter – March 24
- Promising Young Woman – March 24th
- The Animal (2001) – March 24
- Rye Lane – March 31st
- Come Play – March 31st
- The God – March 31
- Committee – March 31st
- Wander – March 31st
Specials
- Nuremberg: the lost tapes – March 3
- Everest: Looking for Michael – March 3
- Soul of a Nation Presents: Black in Vegas – March 17
>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);box- shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImage { width: 25%;} #appLogo { width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetails { flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #size {font-size:80%; }#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.lojaImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojaImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.storesdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.storeslinkmobile {margin-right: 6px;}.stores {margin- right:6px;margin-top:1px;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}#appDetalhes {padding-left:42px ;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#nome {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4px;font-size:110%;}#p reco, #developer, #tamanho {display:none;}.stores{display:none;}.lojaImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.lojaImgWindows{width: 19px;height: 17px;}#appLogo {width: 115px;height: 125px;} }
- Advertisement -