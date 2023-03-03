5G News
Haunted Mansion: Disney releases the first trailer for the new film

Haunted Mansion: Disney releases the first trailer for the new film

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
Haunted Mansion: Disney releases the first trailer for the new film
1677846536 haunted mansion disney releases the first trailer for the new.jpeg
In 2004, Disney released the movie Haunted Mansion, a production starring Eddie Murphy that was based on one of the popular attractions of its theme park.

This year, the studio will launch a new iteration of the franchise, which promises to deliver a completely different approach to the previous feature.

Nearly 20 years after the release of the controversial Haunted Mansion movie, Disney is making another attempt to bring the iconic attraction from its theme parks to theaters.

The new version directed by Justin Simien won its first trailer this week and shows some scary moments, although it is still permeated by moments of lightness and comic relief. The long features a star-studded cast and may be Disney’s chance to finally get the success of the franchise.

Google Drive aims to improve multi-file selection features
Photo: reproduction

In the previous feature, we saw a story in which Murphy’s character was a broker and ended up arriving at the Mansion, as his wife was the reincarnation of the deceased owner of the place, but now, we will see a story in which a mother moves in with her son and ends up discovering that strange things happen there.

Haunted Mansion stars Tiffany Haddish, LaKeith Stanfield, Owen Wilson, Rosario Dawson, Winona Ryder, Dan Levy, Danny DeVito, Jared Leto, Hasan Minhaj and Jamie Lee Curtis.

A few days ago, Disney announced an anticipation of the release of the feature, which hits theaters in July 27th.

So, what did you think of the trailer?

