Haunted Mansion: Disney releases the first trailer for the new film

In 2004, Disney released the movie Haunted Mansion, a production starring Eddie Murphy that was based on one of the popular attractions of its theme park. This year, the studio will launch a new iteration of the franchise, which promises to deliver a completely different approach to the previous feature.

Nearly 20 years after the release of the controversial Haunted Mansion movie, Disney is making another attempt to bring the iconic attraction from its theme parks to theaters. The new version directed by Justin Simien won its first trailer this week and shows some scary moments, although it is still permeated by moments of lightness and comic relief. The long features a star-studded cast and may be Disney's chance to finally get the success of the franchise.

In the previous feature, we saw a story in which Murphy’s character was a broker and ended up arriving at the Mansion, as his wife was the reincarnation of the deceased owner of the place, but now, we will see a story in which a mother moves in with her son and ends up discovering that strange things happen there.