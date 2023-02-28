Spotify ditches the like button to improve app usability

Spotify is giving goodbye to the like button with its traditional heart icon. The news was confirmed this week, and the platform claims that the change is aimed at improving the usability of the application.

With the change, the heart will be replaced by a “Plus” button, which will be signaled by a plus sign. With it, the user will be able to add not only songs, but also podcasts and various contents in their playlist or playlist.

According to Spotify, the new button will work simply and automatically. Tapping it once should send a song to the favorites list or a podcast to the “my episodes” tab.