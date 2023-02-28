Original Galaxy Z Flip gets update with One UI 5.1 and February patch

Update (02/28/23) – JB
Samsung has started distribution of February security patch and One UI 5.1 for the original Galaxy Z Flip. The news was revealed by several users in Australia and other countries in the region.
According to those who have had access to the update, it has firmware version F700FXXUAJWAD and weighs around 1 GB. In general terms, in addition to delivering all the innovations developed for Samsung’s proprietary interface, the software also corrects around 50 holes found in Android.
For now, the update is rolling out slowly and gradually through batches. With that, we emphasize that it may take a little longer for it to be available here in Europe.
Anyway, if you want to check availability, the path is simple:
Settings > Software Update > Download and Install.
Remember that One UI 5.1 brings a series of improvements to the camera app, two new widgets and other tweaks to several proprietary Samsung apps.
Original text (04/01/23)
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip gets January Android security patch
The year has barely started and Samsung has already started rolling out the January 2023 Android security patch to its devices. The first recipient was the Galaxy Note 10, with the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy A73 following.
Now, the company has released the update for the original Galaxy Z Flip foldable in Europe, expected to reach more countries in the coming days.
Samsung has released the update for LTE and 5G variants, with the Galaxy Z Flip (SM-F700F) receiving the update in Italy with firmware F700FXXSAIVL3. The Galaxy Z Flip 5G (SM-F707B) was contemplated in more countries, such as Austria, Holland, Spain, Switzerland, Romania, Portugal and Hungary with firmware F707BXXS7IVL1.
It is worth noting that the latest update only contains the latest Android security package and there is no news. Samsung’s security bulletin doesn’t mention critical fixes for the operating system, but it does mention that vulnerabilities in Secure Folder, NFC, and Wi-Fi have been fixed.
If you have the Galaxy Z Flip with European ROM and want to check if an update is already available for you, you can go to “Settings”, “Software Update” and click on “Download and Install”. Firmware will be made available in the next few hours for those who want to manually update.
In terms of specifications, the Galaxy Z Flip features Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 Plus platform, 8 GB of RAM, 256 GB of UFS 3.0 internal storage, a 12-megapixel main camera and a 3,300 mAh battery with 15W charging. It was announced in February 2020 with a suggested retail price of R$8,999.
- 6.7″ Dynamic AMOLED main screen with Full HD+ resolution (2636×1080 pixels)
- Foldable display with circular notch for front camera and 21:9 aspect ratio
- 1.1 inch Super AMOLED external secondary display with 300×112 pixels resolution
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus Platform
- 8 GB of RAM
- 256 GB UFS 3.0 internal storage
- 10 MP front camera, f/2.4 and 80º angle
- rear dual camera
- 12 MP main sensor with f/1.8 aperture and 78º angle
- 12MP secondary sensor with 123° wide-angle lens
- 3,300 mAh battery with 15W charging and 9W wireless charging
- Dimensions of 167.3 x 73.6 x 7.2 mm (open) and 87.4 x 73.6 x 17.3 mm (closed)
- Weight of 183 grams
- Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0
- Available in black, lilac and gold