Original Galaxy Z Flip gets update with One UI 5.1 and February patch

Samsung has started distribution of February security patch and One UI 5.1 for the original Galaxy Z Flip. The news was revealed by several users in Australia and other countries in the region.

According to those who have had access to the update, it has firmware version F700FXXUAJWAD and weighs around 1 GB. In general terms, in addition to delivering all the innovations developed for Samsung’s proprietary interface, the software also corrects around 50 holes found in Android.

For now, the update is rolling out slowly and gradually through batches. With that, we emphasize that it may take a little longer for it to be available here in Europe.

Anyway, if you want to check availability, the path is simple:

Settings > Software Update > Download and Install.

Remember that One UI 5.1 brings a series of improvements to the camera app, two new widgets and other tweaks to several proprietary Samsung apps.