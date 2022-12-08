Street Fighter 6 has a supposed release date leaked on the PlayStation Store

According to an updated PlayStation Store listing shared by some users, Street Fighter 6 will launch in June 2, 2023🇧🇷 Details of the Deluxe and Ultimate editions of the game were also revealed. Pre-sales are likely to start this Thursday (08), during The Game Awards 2022 event, which will award the main titles of the year, in addition to bringing various announcements from the game industry.

The Game Awards 2022 will be broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, with Street Fighter 6 being one of the main highlights of the night. Officially, the game is expected to launch next year, but no date had been released. According to recent financial reports from Capcom, it has a major title planned for release in its current fiscal year: Resident Evil 4, suggesting that Street Fighter 6 will not hit the market before March 31, 2023.