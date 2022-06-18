Sony puts its new Walkman models on sale in the United States

There are many things that come to mind when you think of the 1980s: social habits, clothes, hairstyles, toys, music, classic movies like ET or Back to the Future.

Along with all this, there was also a peculiar device that was an intrinsic part of that time and that made the lives of millions of people happy by giving them the privilege of being able to listen to their favorite music in cassette format anywhere; all this long before the rise of the iPod.

That’s right, we mean the walkmana device that helped increase the sales of cassettes, even surpassing those of vinyl in 1983.

Like many of the devices of this era, the Walkman fell into disuse as a result of technological advances that occurred over time, with October 24, 2010 being the date Sony ceased production.

However, it seems that Sony wants to cash in on the wave of nostalgia that seems to be permeating different markets for remarket your walkmanbut this time assigning it an appearance more in keeping with the advanced times we are living.

This is how a few months ago the company launched two dedicated music players: the NW-WM1ZM2 DAP ($4,200) and the NW-WM1AM2 ($1,600), although these were only available in the Asian market.

It was recently revealed that both models have made their debut in the US market at a lower price, leaving the NW-WM1ZM2 DAP at $3,700 and the NW-WM1AM2 at $1,400.

Design-wise, both player models are based on Androidalthough there is little that resembles a mobile device, even ruling out the presence of a double jack for headphones.

Its rigid structure is made of mechanized metal, this being gold plated oxygen free copper for model NW-WM1ZM2 and Anodized aluminum for NW-WM1AM2.

The realization of 4.4mm jack internal wiring was in charge of the Kimber Kable brand. In the internal part, the use of lead free gold infusion in the welds applied during the manufacture of the plates.

These in turn are mounted on a copper plate without gold plated oxygenthis fulfilling the function of serving as a ground connection and neutralizing the incidence of noise optimally.

All this suggests the reason for the value of both models. However, despite the fact that Sony announced that both are for sale in this territory, the manufacturer’s website does not yet reflect stocks of these devices, nor does it appear in any third-party retailer.