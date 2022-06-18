Scammers targeting Irish bank users as gardai issue warning

Gardai have warned of a rise in a type of scam targeting Irish bank users.

Devious fraudsters have been calling people pretending to be from the fraud department of a major bank.

Unsuspecting victims will get a call saying there is a problem with their bank account and a new account has been opened to protect their funds.

Read more:‘I almost fell for a cunning scam after trying to sell golf clubs on DoneDeal’

The scammers then give the person the new bank account number, which is under their control, and ask them to go to a branch of the bank and to transfer their money into the “new account number that has been opened on their behalf”.

A garda spokesperson warned: “This new account is under the control of the fraudster and any funds lodged to this account will be stolen!

“Detectives from GNECB are reminding the public that banks will never contact customers and ask them to transfer money out of their bank accounts and into another account.

“Banks will also never ask customers for online passwords, PIN numbers for bank cards or one-time codes frequently sent to customers as a security measure during online transactions.”

Read more: Heineken warning over WhatsApp Father’s Day scam

Read more:Gardai issue urgent warning about ‘FluBot’ smartphone virus

Sign up to the Dublin Live Newsletter to get all the latest Dublin news straight to your inbox.