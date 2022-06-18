Instagram imitates TikTok and now shows content in full screen

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Instagram has announced that it will start testing a new way of display the contents on the screen using the entire screenin a very similar way to TikTok, in a clear move to take advantage of the pull of this latest social network with its characteristic appearance.

Full-screen visual content has been popularized by the way TikTok displays videos, a trend that Instagram would now join

But the “experiment” does not stop there since from Instagram they are also going to explore new ways to display the navigation bar displayed at the bottom of the application screen, where you would add new shortcuts to create posts and access messages. It is now customary for the Meta-owned photo and video app to imitate everything that works on its rival TikTok.

Already in 2020, Instagram relocated the creation button, moving it from its central location to the upper right corner of the screen, to the detriment of browsing Reels, the publication format that was presented at that time and that was sought to promote .

It seems clear that this decision has helped to popularize the Reels format, but in return it has also discouraged the creation of simpler and more immediate publications. For these reasons now Instagram could relocate the buttonalso a response to the rise of the most popular type of content on TikTok, a social network that continues to grow unstoppably and exceeded one billion users in 2021.

In a similar vein, Instagram began testing a content playback mode in May that ruled out subtitles and comments. updating the 16:9 widescreen visual format. To improve the user experience, lateral filters were even applied that allowed black bands to not appear in photographs with the classic Instagram square format. Instead, bands with faded colors were shown, a gradient that makes viewing content that completely fills the screen in panoramic mode more pleasant.

Another change that Instagram will add has to do with showing recommended posts but that belong to content creators that the user does not follow, another of the hallmarks of TikTok. This is a measure that helps discover new content and also allows professional creators and advertisers to expand the audience they can reach.

All these changes have been announced by Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta (parent company of Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram), who has insisted that «photos will continue to be an important part of Instagram«.