Some leaked renders confirm the most important design change of the iPhone 15 Pro

One of the biggest design changes rumored for the iPhone 15 Pro has been confirmed by some new new renderings of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max generated from leaked CAD drawings.

Initially, it was said that the iPhone 15 Pro series would include solid state buttons with haptic feedbackbut it looks like those rumors won’t come true in time for the iPhone’s fall release due to production issues.

However, what we will see is the new action button. The iPhone 15 Pro series is expected to replace the classic ring/silent switch with an action button.

We recently learned that this action button will be used to turn off the new iPhones in combination with the power button, and could also be used for various camera functions.

A regular press of the action button would take photos in camera apps (similar to the volume button above), a light press would focus, and a long press would record video. This button would also be customizable, just like the action button on the Apple Watch Ultra. We assume that this button would also work as a mute button.

iPhone 15 Pro (left) vs. iPhone 14 Pro (right)

This new mute button / action button will not be coming to the regular iPhone 15 series. So this could be one more reason to go for the Pro.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max’s camera will be “slightly larger” than the iPhone 15 Pro’s, which is likely due to a new 6x periscopic zoom feature that’s said to be exclusive to the Pro Max. That would mean the regular iPhone 15 Pro could stick with the same 3x telephoto lens as the iPhone 14 Pro.

He iPhone 15 Pro Max it seems to be Apple’s true flagship for 2023 with its periscopic zoom lens. But both the Pro and Pro Max should have several advantages over the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus, such as a new faster A17 Bionic chip, titanium alloy frames and 120Hz displays with always-on display function.

As for the regular iPhone 15 model, several improvements are also announced, such as USB-C connectivity, the presence of the Dynamic Island, and presumably better cameras and overall performance.

