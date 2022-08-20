Snackeet, a tool that will allow you to easily add stories to your website

Since its implementation in social networks, have become a tool increasingly used by people to share moments of their lives, as well as by companies to show the latest developments in their products or services.

This made , a team based in Francehad the initiative to develop a tool of the same name that would the inclusion of storiesas well as other elements on websites, in order to help companies enhance interactivity on their platform, as well as benefit traffic and conversion.

- Advertisement -

The creators of Snackeet feel that this tool represents the future of marketing and hope that it will be useful for companies to attract people’s interest in their products and services.

With Snackeet you will have the opportunity to create stories for your website FAQ, with which you will be answering the questions of your clients in a unique and more personal way.

Added to this, Snackeet has a function that will allow you to add a widget bubble on your websitewhich will be displayed at the bottom of the screen, so you can use it to play a video about your product demo or the latest news about your company.

- Advertisement -

Likewise, Snackeet will allow you to have a QR code to be used as a strategy in your email campaignsso that users can then Scan it and get the videos from your web platform on your smartphone.

Snackeet owns a intuitive editor that will facilitate the process of creating, designing and customizing the stories of your website, which have the same format as Instagram stories, also having templates to make everything faster.

Also, you can add to the stories of your website an option of swipe or tappable, which will help capture the attention of visitors.

- Advertisement -

It is worth mentioning that during the creation of the stories of your website, in addition to videos, you will be able to use images, texts or GIFsso that you can have different alternatives to present the information to the visitors of your website.

Link: snackeet.com.