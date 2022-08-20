PC Gamer: computer, accessories and games promotions [Semana 19/08/22]

Friday is here and as usual here at TechSmart, it’s time to check out another round of promotions that are currently running in the Europeian market for PC gamers, thus helping to stay on top of possible promotions for accessories, games and even a new desktop or notebook to play with.
Following the pattern, this publication is organized by type of promotion and brings in its final block the availability of games that are discounted on Steam, the complete list can be checked at the link identified as Source.
In order not to lose the habit, it is worth mentioning here that the prices are those practiced at the time of publication, not being guaranteed the maintenance of these values, as well as availability, these being the responsibility of the stores and not necessarily reflected here in the publication.
Well, enough talk, let’s get to the deals! Good shopping!
Mouse
Keyboard
Headphones
kits
Chair
Monitor
- The Elder Scrolls Online — R$18.45
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition — BRL 49.17
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition — BRL 71.60
- thymesia — BRL 67.41
- Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition — BRL 39.59
- Microsoft Flight Simulator Game of the Year Edition — R$187.46
- Cuphead — BRL 25.89
- Cuphead & The Delicious Last Course — R$42.89
- Slime Rancher — BRL 9.24
- Blasphemous — BRL 14.49
- DOOM – BRL 15.37
- DOOM Eternal Deluxe Edition — R$ 82.17
- F1 Manager 2022 – BRL 89.99
- Outward Definitive Edition — BRL 30.94
- Police Simulator: Patrol Officers — R$62.99