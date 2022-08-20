Google Chrome releases a new version to prevent cyber attacks

releases update to protect its users from . (photo: BlockingUp)

This time, according to Mashable, a vulnerability has been discovered in the Google browser: the hackers they actively exploit it, why Mountain View decided release a patch quickly for desktop versions Mac, Linux Y Windows.

If any TechSmart reader uses Google Chrome on a daily basis, it is recommended update the browser right away. Here’s how to do it.

Update Google Chrome now

Google didn’t have as many details about the problem, calling it a critical vulnerability. This has a reason; Until most users update, Google will not disclose details about this vulnerability to deter hackers.

According to Dark Reading, this issue could cause a malicious website executes arbitrary code on the device and takes control.

This patch did not come alone. Comes with 11 more security which will be installed as soon as the web browser is updated. Here are the steps you need to follow:

1. Open a new tab in Google Chrome.

2. Touch on the 3 points at the top right of the browser to open the options and click Help > Information about Google Chrome.

3. In this section, not only the version of Chrome will appear, but also the update if it is available.

Google Chrome update. (photo: Composition/Jose Arana)

The update is 104.0.5112.101 on Mac and on Linux Y 104.0.5112.102/101 on Windows. If your browser appears to be out of date, you should verify that the version number directly matches the number you see on the screen.

Most likely, the browser has been updated automatically with the patch already implemented.

Two tips to improve privacy in Google Chrome

Both settings that will be mentioned below can be changed from the Google Chrome settings, in order to improve browsing and take care of privacy.

– Do not save address, bank information or passwords

In Setting > Autocomplete You can find three sections where Google Chrome can save but it is advisable to ignore it to protect your privacy. These are password, payment method and address.

Chrome can save passwords and payment methods. It is very useful for automatic login and online shopping.

But this information could fall into the wrong hands. The same goes for addresses. Here it stores the data that has been filled in the previous forms. So it is better not to withhold this information.

Autocomplete section in Google Chrome settings. (Photo: Downloadsource.com)

2. Not having the data synchronization option enabled

This is one of the most promising features of Google Chrome: get the same information, settings and other data in all versions of Chrome that you have. computers, tablets, smartphonesetc.

Nevertheless, this information is stored on Google servers. Therefore, it is unavoidable to speak of synchronization when talking about tips for Google Chrome that focus on privacy.

If you want to protect privacy, disable Google Chrome sync. Can be done in Settings > Google and you. If you’re signed in with your Google credentials, syncing can also be disabled.