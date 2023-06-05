Smartwatch Amazfit Pop 3S may be released soon with 1.96-inch screen, says rumor

- Advertisement -

Information released on Monday (5) suggests that Xiaomi’s Amazfit Pop 3S smart watch will be announced in the coming months with a 1.96-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 410 x 502 and a pixel density of 330 pixels on its front. ppi, specifications that should provide good image quality. This display is considerably larger compared to the GTS 4, also from the Amazfit brand, which features a 1.75-inch 2.5D panel and lower resolution. With this, the Pop 3S positions itself as a “flagship” of the company and must deliver advanced specifications and refined design, in addition to resistant construction with high quality materials.

This model is expected to feature a stainless steel bracelet ensuring resistance. According to speculation, the wearable should also have speakers and a microphone for calls, so the user can answer phone calls through the watch itself, a function that usually comes only in more expensive smartwatches. - Advertisement - Like other Amazfit devices, the 3S Pop should also include sensors for health monitoring at the bottom, including a heart rate reader, saturation (Sp02) and sleep tracking, as well as an accelerometer, pedometer and GPS, an expected battery life for up to 12 days without Always on Display. Check out the possible design of the wearable below:

There are still no details on availability and price, but the announcement is expected to take place in the 2nd half in China.