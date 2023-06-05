Most pirated movies and box office of the week [05/06/2023]

Despite the mourning with the end of the RARBG site, the parallel torrent market continues at full speed. In this week that opens the month of June, who leads this ranking is the fourth chapter of the “John Wick” series. The film ended up dropping out of the top 10 box office list and is currently at number 11, grossing $798,375, a drop of 58.4%.
Among the North American box office, the darling of the time is the live action “The Little Mermaid”, with Halle Bailey as the protagonist. The Disney film has already grossed $145,607,067.
Check below the list of most pirated films and box office of the last week:
- Most pirated movies
- box office of the week
Most pirated movies
box office of the week
Box office: US$1,622,532
Box office: US$1,664,920
Box office: US$2,231,320
Box office: US$3,471,887
Box office: US$6,724,093
Box office: US$6,958,436
Box office: US$10,315,295
Box office: US$33,035,637
Box office: US$34,290,425
Box office: US$145,607,067