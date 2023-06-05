Most pirated movies and box office of the week [05/06/2023]

- Advertisement -

Despite the mourning with the end of the RARBG site, the parallel torrent market continues at full speed. In this week that opens the month of June, who leads this ranking is the fourth chapter of the “John Wick” series. The film ended up dropping out of the top 10 box office list and is currently at number 11, grossing $798,375, a drop of 58.4%. Among the North American box office, the darling of the time is the live action “The Little Mermaid”, with Halle Bailey as the protagonist. The Disney film has already grossed $145,607,067.

Check below the list of most pirated films and box office of the last week: - Advertisement -

Most pirated movies

box office of the week

Most pirated movies

10 – sisu

9 – Fast and Furious 10

8 – Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant

7 – Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

6 – The Demon of the Seas

5 – Avatar: The Way of Water

4 – Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Rebels

3 – Super Mario Bros. The film

2 – Hypnotic

1 – John Wick 4: Baba Yaga

box office of the week

10 – Death of the Demon: The Ascension

9 – The Way They Want It – The Next Chapter

Box office: US$1,664,920

8 – You Hurt My Feelings

Box office: US$2,231,320

7 – Kandahar

Box office: US$3,471,887 - Advertisement -

6 – My Father Is A Danger (About My Father)

Box office: US$6,724,093

5 – The Machine

Box office: US$6,958,436

4 – Super Mario Bros. The film

Box office: US$10,315,295 - Advertisement -

3 – Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Box office: US$33,035,637

2 – Fast and Furious 10

Box office: US$34,290,425

1 – The Little Mermaid