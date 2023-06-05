Voyager: The AI ​​that becomes an expert Minecraft player thanks to GPT-4

- Advertisement -

Artificial intelligence has achieved an important milestone in the world of video games with the development of Voyager, a bot capable of becoming an expert Minecraft player. Using the powerful GPT-4 model, this experimental system is able to explore and expand its capabilities in the vast open world of the popular game. Unlike other bots, Voyager goes above and beyond and pretty much writes its own code through trial and error, constantly consulting GPT-4 to improve its performance.

Exploring the potential of embodied agents in Minecraft

Voyager is classified as an “embodied agent,” meaning that it can move and act purposefully in a simulated environment like Minecraft. This type of AI is especially relevant for research on home robots, since these are expected to be able to interact and navigate in complex environments. Minecraft provides the ideal setting to test these skills as it offers a rough but complex representation of the real world, with simple rules and physics.

The platform used to develop Voyager is MineDojo, a simulation framework designed specifically for Minecraft. Since AI models cannot automatically understand the concepts of blocks and animals in the game, MineDojo collects data from various resources, such as YouTube videos, transcripts, wiki articles, and Reddit posts, to train and tune the AI ​​model. .

This platform allows you to objectively evaluate Voyager’s performance, challenging it to perform tasks like building a fence around a llama or finding and mining a diamond.

Interactive and autonomous learning with GPT-4

Voyager’s approach differs from traditional training of AI models. Instead of training with pre-existing data, Voyager starts from an initial knowledge level and, as it encounters different in-game situations, interacts with GPT-4 to determine the best action to take. This internal interaction allows Voyager to have a kind of dialogue with GPT-4, discussing what she should do and how to achieve it.

For example, when night falls and skeletons appear, Voyager has a general idea of ​​what he should do, but consults GPT-4 for guidance on how to deal with monsters safely. GPT-4 suggests that Voyager should create and equip himself with a sword, collect necessary resources, and fight the skeletons. Once Voyager has performed these actions, they are added to her ability library for future reference, avoiding having to learn all over again in similar situations.

The impact of GPT-4 on code generation and skill development

Voyager shows outstanding performance compared to other similar AI models, such as Auto-GPT, thanks to the use of GPT-4 to generate useful code. Although GPT-3.5 (also known as ChatGPT) is used in certain instances, GPT-4 has been shown to significantly outperform its predecessor in efficient code generation. This breakthrough is crucial to Voyager’s success, as coding actions in Minecraft is much more complex than having a seemingly intelligent conversation. GPT-4’s improved ability to generate code greatly contributes to Voyager’s continuous evolution and improvement in the game.

future implications

The purpose of this research is not to replace Minecraft players, but rather to explore methods by which relatively simple AI models can improve through their “experiences.” This ability to learn and apply lessons learned is essential for the development of robots that can help us in our homes, hospitals, and offices in the future.

Project Voyager and your success in becoming an expert Minecraft player through interaction with GPT-4 reveal a new dimension in the ability of AIs to learn and improve in complex and dynamic environments. This interactive and autonomous learning approach could have significant applications in various fields, from home robotics to assisting in scientific research.

Link: voyager.minedojo.org