Samsung Wallet June 16 in Italy: Pay and Pass in a single app

Samsung Pay is ready to receive an update: not just any one, perhaps the most important since it was launched back in March 2015 (but it only arrived in Italy three years later). The announcement is official, the company has communicated the imminent release through a notice sent to users (first in Korea, then in the rest of the world, including Italy) in which we read that the news will arrive on June 16so next Thursday.

The update is preparatory to the real news that Samsung has in store for its customers, namely the Wallet debut. It will be the union between the two services Samsung Pass and Samsung Payand will represent a much simpler and more comfortable way to manage passwords, payment cards, loyalty cards, gift cards, boarding passes and car keys through a single app.

A “passepartout“in total security, guarantees the South Korean company, since Wallet is protected by the platform Knox and is equipped with digital encryption. Its access will be possible after recognition of the biometric data.

SAMSUNG WALLET: WHAT IT INCLUDES

Samsung Pass: app of “identity management as a service“to log in by fingerprint or face recognition. Used to store your passwords and as your car’s smart key.

app of “identity management as a service“to log in by fingerprint or face recognition. Used to store your passwords and as your car’s smart key. Samsung Pay: app for digital payments wirelessly via NFC on your smartphone or smartwatch. Integrate loyalty cards and gift cards.

Samsung warns that following the update, Samsung Pay and Samsung Pass will be replaced by the only Samsung Wallet app. Should you wish keep the two services separate the advice is to access the menu Settings from the Galaxy Store, select Automatic app update and set to Never.

Samsung Wallet is compatible with devices that support Samsung Pay with an operating system Android 9 and later.