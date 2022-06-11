Black Shark 5 and 5 Pro arrive in Italy: there is a lot of stuff for gamers | Prices

Compared to the range made official in China last March, Black Shark – Xiaomi’s gaming brand – brings two out of three smartphones to international markets: the extreme low Black Shark 5 and the extreme high Black Shark 5 Pro, literally leaving the Black Shark 5 RS at home, which represents the middle ground. Headphones also arrive in our area Black Shark JoyBuds Pro with active noise cancellation.

BLACK SHARK 5 AND 5 PRO – TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

BLACK SHARK JOYBUDS PRO – FEATURES

BLACK SHARK 5, 5 PRO AND JOYBUDS PRO: PRICES AND AVAILABILITY IN ITALY

Several peculiarities of the two Black Sharks that arrive in Europe and Italy, combined at a price that, specific in hand, does not seem excessive if you are satisfied with memories with a relatively limited capacity. Beyond the technical characteristics that you can read below, on Black Shark 5 the company has extended the pressure-sensitive display area by 16%, has improved the magnetic triggers (second generation) that are born for games but are suitable to turn on the flashlight or take a screenshot, and benefit from JoyUI 13 which is a MIUI 13 optimized for the needs of gaming enthusiasts.

Black Shark 5 Pro adds a double ambient light sensor, a “classic” one on the front and one on the back, customizable rear RGB LEDs, and offers a record-breaking stereo sound: DxOMark awarded him 86 points, 5 more than the second – which is a Black Shark, the 4s Pro.

display : 6.67-inch OLED with Full HD + resolution, HDR10 +, 144 Hz refresh rate and 720 Hz touch sampling rate, pressure sensitive, maximum brightness of 1,300 nits, SGS Eye Care certified

: 6.67-inch OLED with Full HD + resolution, HDR10 +, 144 Hz refresh rate and 720 Hz touch sampling rate, pressure sensitive, maximum brightness of 1,300 nits, SGS Eye Care certified SoC : 5: 3.2GHz 7nm Snapdragon 870, Adreno 650 GPU 5 Pro: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4-nanometer 3 GHz, Adreno 730 GPU cooling with double steam chamber, 5,320 mm² of combined area

: memories : 5: 8 or 12 GB of LPDDR5 @ 5.5 GHz RAM, 128 or 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage 5 Pro: 8, 12 or 16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM @ 6.4 GHz, 128 or 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage + SSD

: cameras : main rear: 5: 64 MP f / 1.79, 0.7 µm pixels 5 Pro: 108 MP f / 1.75, 0.7 µm pixels ultra wide rear: 13 MP f / 2.4, FOV 120 °, 1.12 µm pixels rear macro: 5: 2 MP fixed focus 5 Pro: 5 MP with autofocus front: 16 MP f / 2.45, 1 µm pixels

: connectivity : Dual SIM, 5G SA / NSA, Wi-Fi 6E ax, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, A-GPS, Galileo, Glonass, Beidou, USB-C

: Dual SIM, 5G SA / NSA, Wi-Fi 6E ax, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, A-GPS, Galileo, Glonass, Beidou, USB-C audio : stereo

: stereo unlock : side fingerprint reader

: side fingerprint reader interface user : JoyUI 13 based on MIUI 13

: JoyUI 13 based on MIUI 13 battery : 4,650 mAh with Hyper Charge 120 watts fast charge, full charge in 15/24 minutes

: 4,650 mAh with Hyper Charge 120 watts fast charge, full charge in 15/24 minutes trigger second generation magnetic pop-ups

second generation magnetic pop-ups size : 5: 163.8 x 76.3 x 9.9 mm, 218 grams of weight 5 Pro: 163.8 x 76.3 x 9.5 mm, 220 grams of weight

: colors : 5: Matte Black and Explorer Gray 5 Pros: Steller Black and Nebula White

:

Black Shark 5 standard in the two colors

driver : dynamic from 12 mm

: dynamic from 12 mm chip : Qualcomm QCC3056

: Qualcomm QCC3056 certifications : Snapdragon HD Sound IPX4 against splashing water (earphones)

: physical activity detection

adaptive and active noise cancellation up to 40 decibels Deep mode: for the noisiest contexts (planes or trains) Balanced mode: balanced (on the street or in shopping malls) Light mode: for concentration in quiet places (libraries or offices) Wind Immunity mode: eliminates the wind during sports transparency mode

three microphones per headset

Bluetooth 5.2, aptX and Black Shark private protocol

latency : 85 ms

: 85 ms autonomy : up to 30 hours total (earphones + case) with ANC off, up to 10 earphones only, up to 5.5 with ANC on fast charging: 15 minutes “at the plug” guarantees 3 hours of use

: up to 30 hours total (earphones + case) with ANC off, up to 10 earphones only, up to 5.5 with ANC on

Black Shark 5 and Black Shark 5 Pro are available in Italy immediately at the following prices:

Black Shark 5: 8 + 128 GB: 549 euros 12 + 256 GB: 649 euros

Black Shark 5 Pro: 8 + 128 GB: 799 euros 12 + 256 GB: 899 euros 16 + 256 GB: 999 euros.



The wireless headphones JoyBuds Proalso available immediately in white or black, cost 79.90 euros price list. The two gaming smartphones are also on sale on Amazon, below are the direct links.

