samsung galaxy s22 diablo immortal edition is coming to korea

Samsung Galaxy S22 Diablo Immortal Edition is coming: the South Korean company announced it in the past few hours. It will be about a super limited edition and very rare, which apparently will only be released at home. Only 100 copies will be made and the packaging will be super deluxe: wooden box, leather mouse pad, case, wireless charging pad, a game world map, a gift card for the Blizzard Store and more – all themed of course.

Of course, in addition to Blizzard, local mobile operator LG U + is also a partner in the initiative. At this point it is not perfectly clear which specific model is involved (probably the “standard” Galaxy S22), nor if the smartphone itself has hardware or software customizations. It is reasonable to assume that the project has been in the works for some time: we wonder if Samsung would have given the green light anyway if it had known before the avalanche of criticisms received by the game immediately after its release – in this sense it is worth reporting the record on Metacritic, where the user score stands at just 0.5 points out of 10. Out of 2,485 reviews, 95.5% were negative.

The game itself isn’t bad, far from it: but its free-to-play mechanics are so aggressive that they often result in pay-to-win – and without going around so much in the game. gamble. Ironically, this limited edition is also distributed with a similar mechanism: tomorrow, June 10, the 100 users who will be able to buy it will be drawn by lot. Registration takes place via Samsung’s South Korean site. If nothing else, you don’t have to pay to try.

Samsung has always been very active with this type of initiative to promote its flagship products. According to rumors, the partnership with Blizzard will not end here and more limited editions will arrive. To conclude, we point out that there are no concrete indications on the price of the package.

