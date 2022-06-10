Xbox will come to Smarts TV Samsung, will have more integrations in Edge, and more

With twenty years behind him, and with a fairly optimistic vision of the future of games, Microsoft wanted to share today some of the news that will be reaching Xbox users, including the launch of a native Xbox app for Samsung Smart TVs 2022, and the integration of Xbox Cloud Gaming features to the desktop version of Microsoft Edge for Windows, among other news.

Regarding the arrival of the native Xbox app on Samsung smart TVs in 2022, Microsoft points out that It will be from June 30 when the app will be officially available on these devices, being able to access the Xbox application from Samsung Gaming Hub or Media Hub, later simply by logging in with the Microsoft account and linking the favorite game controller via bluetooth.



If you are also a Game Pass Ultimate subscriber you will also get access to cloud-enabled game stories, or you can access Fortnite for free without a subscription.

In practice, Microsoft places Xbox above rivals like Google Stadia by offering a greater presence on the platforms.

In this regard, Microsoft has also said it will bring a number of exclusive gaming features to the desktop version of Microsoft Edge for Windows, including some Xbox Cloud Gaming integrations.

According to Microsoft, Edge will offer a dedicated gaming homepage with news, guides, live streams, and more. It will also have Clarity Boost technology to make cloud games look sharper and clearer. There will also be a Games menu for easy access to games, and efficiency mode will allow games in Windows 10 and 11 to perform better by reducing the computer’s resources for other functions.

Secondly, Starting later this year, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will be able to play select games they already own or have obtained outside of the Xbox Game Pass library from the cloud.

In addition, Microsoft has offered a First look at Project Moorcroft, a program where independent developers will be able to offer gamers demos of their future Xbox game titles starting next yearbeing able to know their comments and opinions regarding their future releases, in addition to receiving compensation.

and from today, Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) streams are coming to Argentina and New Zealand, whose users will be able to play Fortnite for free, although if they are Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers, they will have hundreds of games at their disposal. They will be able to access the service, like users in other markets, from Apple and Android devices, as well as Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One consoles, also on Windows computers, and soon also on Samsung smart TVs.

More information: Xbox News