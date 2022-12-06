They estimate a new delay in the arrival of Apple’s AR / VR headsets to the second half of 2023

Apple’s long-awaited mixed reality headsets will be even more difficult. According to Ming-Chi Kuo, a prominent analyst focused on Apple, based on the study of the shipments of components in the supply chain, he now estimates that the expected devices they will arrive now within the second half of next year instead of the second quarter of 2023, as originally predicted.

He believes that behind this delay there are software problems that still need to be resolved. To this we must add that Bloomberg reported last week that the operating system of these headphones will be called xrOS instead of realityOS, as we previously knew.



One more delay before the expected product

- Advertisement -

This change has occurred internally in the latest systems, and that the term “xr” would come to mean extended reality, thereby avoiding possible confusion with iPhone XR mobiles.

The arrival of these headphones will open a new category of devices within Apple seven years after the opening of the smartwatch category. The analyst estimates that for all of 2023 less than 500,000 units will be put up for sale, which is below the 800,000 to 1.2 million units estimated by other analysts.

Kuo also fears that Apple will announce the device next January, considering that this could be detrimental to sales, although the timeline set by the company is not known at the moment, with the possibility that its announcement may also be delayed. to later events.

With all this, he expects that at the beginning of next year the shipments of components for the supply chain will accelerate, in which partners participate such as Primary for the eyeball tracking module, Cowell for the camera module, Genius for the pancake optics, and Largan for the lens.

- Advertisement -

Apple seems to want to take its time so that, once the new mixed reality headsets arrive on the market, they work perfectly, which means entering a market where other technology companies are already present, and that any possible failure causes many to may back out of their decision to purchase your unit.

It will be a matter of waiting a while longer so that we can know everything that the new and mysterious mixed reality headphones that Apple develops with a lot of secrecy are capable of offering.