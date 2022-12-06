3D chips: Intel wants to launch processors with a trillion transistors in 2030

Intel aims to reach a new milestone in its processor development in the next decade. During IEDM 2022, an event dedicated to technological advances in the semiconductor area, an executive revealed that the company plans to create processors with a trillion transistors from 2030. To reach this goal, which multiplies the number of transistors in current processors, the Intel intends to adopt chip stacking technique that would guarantee up to ten times more density to the processors. Such an initiative would enable major advances in energy efficiency and high-performance computing.

Transistors are extremely small devices that manage electrical current to produce basic information in the form of binary codes — “0” when off, “1” when on. The more transistors there are on a chip, the more data it is able to process simultaneously, therefore, the more performance it can deliver. - Advertisement - Stacking components on a chip has advantages. As an example, AMD has introduced 3D V-Cache technology that deposits cache modules vertically in the package, increasing its memory density. The Ryzen 7 5800X3D is a processor that integrates this technique and shows that there are great benefits in practice.

On the other hand, there are limitations in the current technologies available for manufacturing processors. It is common to see chips with lithography — production technology that defines the approximate size of transistors — ranging between 4 and 10 nanometers. Processes of just 1 nanometer are expected to be launched by the end of this decade. At IEDM 2022, Intel is showcasing groundbreaking concrete research breakthroughs to break current and future barriers to meet insatiable demands and keep Moore’s Law alive for years to come. Gary Patton Vice President and General Manager of Component Research at Intel By reducing the size of components and using basic materials as thin as an atom, Intel intends to realize its expectations of tripling the number of transistors amid the growing demand for high-performance solutions for cloud computing, artificial intelligence and machine learning🇧🇷

