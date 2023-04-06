This is Kobo Elipsa 2E, the new Kobo for annotations and reading electronic books

Kobo, a company specializing in electronic book reading devices, has just introduced the new Kobo Elipsa 2E, the new member of the Kobo family of devices that offers a series of improvements over Kobo Elipsa, and which will begin on April 19. officially to be in stores at a price of 399.99 euros, although from today it is already possible to make reservations for the units.

Along with the presentation of the new Kobo Elipsa 2E, the company has also just introduced its own subscription e-book platform, for now for the United States, offering three subscription levels starting at $7.99 per month and up, allowing Kobo device users who subscribe to this service to access a catalog of more than a million eBooks and hundreds of thousands of audiobooks.



To read e-books comfortably

Kobo Elipsa 2E features a 10.3-inch e-ink anti-glare touchscreen, also housing ComfortLight PRO technology to reduce blue light and prevent eyestrain.

It also has 32 GB of internal storage to house the library of electronic books, notes and annotations, and support for cloud-based services such as Notion, Roam, Evernote, among others, incorporating support for Google Drive shortly, without forgetting the function Kobo Cloud Backup.

Compared to the Kobo Elipsa, this new model has an improved stylus, which is now fully rechargeable, with a more ergonomic design, where, among other things, it places the eraser on the back, allowing for magnetic coupling to the device.

Committed to the environment

The Kobo Elipsa 2E is greener by using 85 percent recycled plastic, with 10 percent plastic coming from the ocean, as well as using recycled magnesium alloy.

The company also reveals that its new model also offers a battery that offers a duration of several weeks of “normal” use.

In terms of connectivity, it has compatibility with 802.11 ac WiFi networks, Bluetooth to make it possible to listen to audiobooks on wireless speakers or headphones, and a USB-C connector,

At the software level, when changing the font size or the page layout, the annotations will remain visible, something that did not happen in the previous model, it is natively compatible with up to 15 file formats (EPUB, EPUB3 , FlePub, PDF, MOBI, JPEG, GIF, PNG, BMP, TIFF, TXT, HTML, RTF, CBZ, CBR), and supports a wide variety of languages, including Spanish.

More information/image credit: Product page on the Kobo website