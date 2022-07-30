Samsung denies the rumors: There are still Exynos for a while

- Advertisement -

has denied that it is going to abandon the production of chips. This rumor comes from the statements of the President of Qualcomm, who in his last presentation of results hinted that the Galaxy S23 family will arrive with a Snapdragon chip in all countries. Now, a recent report indicates that Samsung has debunked these rumors. Samsung’s statement came during its Q2 2022 earnings release. We are currently reorganizing our systems-on-chip (SoC) business model and pursuing a plan to strengthen our competitiveness in the medium and long term. Samsung says that it will not discontinue its Exynos manufacturing business and that it is working to expand the competitiveness of the Exynos brand. Samsung hopes to collaborate with other companies with intellectual property to carry out developments that help improve the chips. In particular, we are focusing on strengthening the competitiveness of next-generation mobile Exynos, and we are trying to maximize the market share of major customers by strengthening cooperation with major IP companies and starting development early. Now, everything indicates that the Exynos chips will remain, for the moment, relegated to the lower ranges, and that the Galaxy S23 will arrive with a Snapdragon chip. Apparently, the new generation Exynos chips have had manufacturing performance issues (the ratio of defect-free chips on each wafer). Samsung is believed to be developing a premium processor for the Galaxy S series. More than 1,000 members of Samsung’s Dream Team are working on the new high-end chip, which could debut in 2025.