The design and colors of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 revealed

There are only a couple of weeks left until the new folding phones from Samsung are officially announced. And, today, some images have been leaked that allow us to know the design that the two models that will be presented on August 10 will have. In addition, the colors that each of them will have have also been known.

To the chagrin of some (and the joy of others), everything points according to the source of information, because the design will not have a particularly noticeable change compared to the previous generations of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip. Even the camera modules are practically identical to the previous model that was launched on the market. That is to say, some small islands in the rear area that have little or nothing to do with the Galaxy S22 as has been speculated.

Of course, there are some relevant advances such as, for example, that the hinges are less pronounced, so they are much less visible (and hopefully barely noticeable on screen once smartphones are open). Besides, it does seem that the thickness of both models is lower, so this would be one of the most important design improvements -along with a significantly lower weight-. And this is really good news.

The colors that the new Samsung foldables will have

This has been known because images have been published in which all the shades that both devices will have are seen. On this occasion the Korean company has also decided to be continuationist and, an example of what we say, is that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 can initially be obtained in black, gray and beige. Nothing spectacular and the idea that it maintains a more serious aspect is maintained.

91Mobile

In what has to do with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, the options will be the following: rose gold, blue, lilac and black. In other words, a wider and more youthful range that fits in with what the manufacturer has been doing to date with the most economical model among its foldables (waiting for a variant of the Galaxy A range to be launched that would blow up what costs one of these terminals).

91Mobile

Prices without major changes

This is something that seems to be what Samsung has decided. According to the data that is known, the devices will cost in each of their variants (which differs by storage capacity) about 50 euros more than in the previous generation. Therefore, they will not be especially cheap.

But, of course, you have to take into account all they include, since its processor will be the most powerful that Qualcomm has on the market; RAM will be very high to ensure good multitasking performance; and, of course, its screen is of excellent quality… and quite expensive to manufacture for it.

