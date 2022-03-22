This will be the most advanced option of the Samsung Galaxy A series for this year

From time to time we can find mobile models that are worthwhile, but whose official launches are not sufficiently publicized or have been made to go unnoticed.

This is what happened with the new Galaxy A73successor to the Samsung Galaxy A72 from last year, which was barely mentioned along with the presentation of the new mid-range Galaxy A53 and the Galaxy A33 last week.



The most advanced model in the series receives an update

The Samsung Galaxy A73 offers many similarities with respect to the model it succeeds, although there are also differences, some of which we will find in the much-disputed photographic section.

This model is a 5G mobile model that offers a 6.7″ Super AMOLED screen with FullHD+ resolution, which also has a variable refresh rate of 120Hz. Inside it has an unspecified octa-core processor, accompanied by 6 or 8 GB of RAM and 128GB or 256 GB of internal storage expandable via microSD cards.

In the set of rear cameras, we find a 108MP main camera, taking into account that in the previous version there was a 64MP sensor. They keep that if the 12MP ultra wide angle camera and 5MP macro camera, although the telephoto camera is changed for a 5MP depth sensor camera.

The front camera has a 32MP sensor.

For its part, it has a 5,000 mAh battery with support for a 25W fast cable charging system, whose charger must be purchased separately.

In terms of connectivity, in addition to 5G, it also has support for Bluetooth 5.0 and WiFi ac. Unfortunately, it lacks both NFC and a headphone jack, although it does have a fingerprint sensor integrated into the screen, and the entire equipment is IP67 certified.

This model will be released on April 22 in select markets, although the company also has to offer details on markets and prices at which it will be available, although it is expected to come with Android 12 under the One UI 4.1 customization layer , also expected to include four years of operating system updates.

Via: XDA Developers