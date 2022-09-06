Samsung believes that sales of the folding Galaxy Z will surpass those of the Galaxy S in 2025

- Advertisement -

In recent years, Samsung has been heavily pushing its galaxy-z-fold-4-turns-into-a-windows-phone-heres-the-video/">Galaxy Z Fold and Flip line of foldable devices in the high-end market. Their efforts have paid off, as the Korean giant has shipped 10 million Fold and Flip devices in 2021. But Samsung has even bigger goals for its foldable devices, as it expects them to account for more than 50% of its premium phone shipments. by 2025. The statement was made by Samsung mobile chief Roh Tae-moon during a press conference in New York following the launch of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4. Roh told reporters that “by 2025, foldables will take up more than 50 percent of Samsung’s total premium smartphone shipments.” Furthermore, he stated that foldables will become the “new standard for smartphones.” For this to happen, Samsung’s foldable devices would have to outsell its flagship Galaxy S line within the next three years. Consumer interest in the latter has waned in recent years, with the company losing ground to Apple in the premium segment. Even though foldable phones are in their early stages of development, Samsung is facing stiff competition from Huawei, Oppo, Xiaomi and other Chinese vendors, and that’s only going to increase in the coming years.