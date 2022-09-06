Can a magnet damage my phone or PC?

- Advertisement -

There is a belief that it is dangerous to have s near electronic devices, but can they really the or the computer?

Concern about magnets and electronics has a scientific basis. However, it is incredibly difficult and rare for electronics to be damaged by a homemade magnet.

Most of the magnets in your environment — refrigerator magnets, magnetic phone holders, etc. — are very weak magnets. At the opposite extreme are large neodymium magnets and extremely powerful electromagnets that can cause problems for electronic devices and even data loss.

But unless you work in an industrial, medical or scientific environment where very strong magnets are used, and only if you bring your devices close to those magnets when they are in operation, there is very little risk that it will damage your devices.

Can a magnet damage my PC or laptop?

If your computer has a traditional magnetic hard drive (as opposed to an SSD), there is always the possibility that a very strong magnet could damage the hard drive. The risk is extremely small, unless you happen to stick an industrial magnet to your hard drive.

Also, if your laptop or desktop only has solid state drives, then there is no magnetic drive and no magnetized data that can be damaged.

Can a magnet damage my phone?

At first glance, the answer would seem to be no, because no phone has any magnetic elements, hard drives or otherwise.

However, there are cases where magnets can cause minor problems with phones, though not permanent damage. Phones use tiny magnets inside them for various purposes, such as in the image stabilization arrays in lenses. A magnetic sleeve or mount with a magnet that is too close to the sensors can temporarily disable them.

Similar problems arise when magnets are too close to the compass’s internal sensors, as they can cause irregularities in the compass reading, leading to unexpected results when using applications that rely on the compass sensor.

Magnetic car mounts, cases with magnets, etc., pose very little risk. In fact, some phones even have relatively large magnets built in, like the MagSafe magnetic ring on the back of modern iPhones.

If you want to avoid problems, look at magnetic accessories made for your phone by the manufacturer or a licensed partner. The strength and placement of the magnets on the accessories are carefully adjusted to avoid problems with the phone model in question.

Conclusions

If you found this article after panicking as your child glued fridge magnets or magnetic toys to your laptop or phone, don’t worry. The risk is nonexistent, and the strength of those little magnets doesn’t even come close to the strength of the magnets already inside the hard drive.



