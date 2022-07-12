PC market, the push is over: shipments down by 15.3% and Apple suffers

The second quarter of 2022 should confirm, and indeed underline the trend already highlighted by the data relating to the first quarter: after two years of continuous growth thanks to the pandemic push and the needs of smart working and distance learning spread all over the world, the PC market is slowing and falling. Specifically, a preliminary report provided by IDC Talks about shipments which involved 71.3 million units, and therefore down by 15.3% every year for Q2 2022 – while in Q1 the decrease compared to the same window of 2021 there was, yes, but it was limited to 5.1%.

If confirmed, the data proposed by IDC would describe an even worse scenario than expected: the usual problems related to the semiconductor crisis would have aggravated the situation, which made its weight felt even more when China returned to apply the "zero COVID" policy by closing and severely limiting the activity of many production nodes.

Jitesh Ubrani, head of research for IDC's mobile trackers, commented on the panorama that emerged from the report: Recession fears continue to grow and weaken demand across all segments. Consumer demand for PCs has weakened in the short term, and is in danger of dying out altogether in the long term as consumers become more cautious about their spending and become more and more accustomed to computing on all types of devices. like phones and tablets.

The decline is, however, to be related to the extraordinary effects of the pandemic lockdown spread globally, which caused demand to grow vertically, which remains strong: if it is true that 71.3 million units are not the 74.3 million of the Q2 2020, it is also true that in Q2 2018 and 2019 the music was quite different, with just 62.1 and 65.1 million units shipped.

LENOVO IS IN CHARGE, APPLE SUFFERS

We said that the market in general is in decline: but specifically, how are the major producers behaving? In the head there is Lenovowhich with 17.5 million units shipped in Q2 2022, equal to one market share of 24.6%wins the throne of regina of the PC market. It follows with a discreet detachment HP – 13.5 million units, market share of 18.9% -, which in turn was only slightly behind Dell – 13.2 million units, 18.5% share. From here on, the distances are decidedly more marked: Acer is fourth with 5 million units shipped (7.3% market share), and the one in fifth place between Apple And Asus (4.8 and 4.7 million units respectively) is practically a tie.





Probably the collapse of Cupertinowhich together with HP and Acer is the company to have recorded the greatest decline on an annual basis (the bitten apple has registered -22.5%), is linked to the awareness of the imminent launch of the new notebooks: MacBook Pro with M2 and above all the expected redesign of the MacBook Air (always with M2 chip) were presented only at the beginning of June.





