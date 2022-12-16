NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti is 45% faster than the RTX 3070 Ti, finds leaked benchmark

the video card NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti, still unreleased, spotted in Geekbench benchmark software. The GPU proved to be 45.8% faster than the RTX 3070 Ti, a model that will be discontinued after its arrival. The first appearance of the RTX 4070 Ti on Geekbench also served to confirm some of its specifications, which had been the subject of rumors. According to the leaked benchmark, the GPU has a maximum clock rate of 2730 MHz.





In addition, the video card that performed the test has 60 streaming multiprocessors (7680 CUDA cores) and 12 GB of dedicated memory. In the leaked Geekbench OpenCL test, the RTX 4070 Ti averaged 219,504 points. - Advertisement - The score recorded by the GPU is even better than the recently released Radeon RX 7900 XTX. However, it’s worth noting that OpenCL seems to favor NVIDIA models and Radeon cards tend to perform better with the Vulkan API.



