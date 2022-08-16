“Rosalina”: Juliet’s cousin who was Romeo’s first love in this fresh recreation of Shakespeare’s classic

Kaitlyn Dever plays Rosalina, Capulet’s who in this film is Romeo’s love. (20thCentury Fox)

Wasn’t Juliet Romeo’s first love? This film is encouraged to go one step further in the classic tragic and romantic story written by the English William Shakespeare, “Romeo and Juliet”. The film takes its name from Rosaline (Roseline) which refers to the name of the cousin of the sweet and lovesick Juliet.

kaitlyn dever (The night of the nerds, Dopesick: Story of an addiction) is in charge of interpreting Rosalina, a young maiden who falls in love with Romeo in the skin of Kyle Allen (between life and death) and he hers. But everything will be cut short when Romeo crosses paths with his true love, Juliet, played by Elizabeth Merced (The father of the bride, Dora the explorer) and Rosalina is relegated to the role of cousin and ex-girlfriend. But not content with this decision of her lover, Rosalina will do everything unimaginable so that this new couple separates definitively and Romeo returns to her arms.

Kaitlyn Dever and Kyle Allen are Rosalina and Romeo in the film (20th Century Fox)

The synopsis of the film refers us directly to this first love of Rose and Rob, as Rosalina and Romeo are mentioned. And it says like this: “Rosaline knows that she and Rob are meant to be together. Rose has been waiting years for Rob to kiss her, and when he finally does, he’s perfect. . But later Juliet returns to the city. Juliet, who used to be Rose’s best friend. Juliet, who now inexplicably hates her. Juliet, who is beautiful, vindictive and a little crazy…and who has set her sights on Rob. Rose is devastated about losing Rob to Juliet. This is not how the story was supposed to go. And when rumors begin to swirl about Juliet’s instability, her need for her, and her suicide threats, Rose begins to fear not only for Rob’s heart, but for her life as well. ‘Cause Shakespeare may have got the story wrong, but we all know how it ends. ”. A funny look in a comedy tone that reverts to the classic love story with a super tragic ending.

The plot of this film is based on the script made by Scott Neustadter Y Michael H Weber (500 days without her) who took the novel as their starting point “When You Were Mine” written by Rebecca Serlewhich was inspired by “Romeo and Juliet” Shakespeare. They accompany in the cast Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid’s Tale) as Friar Laurence, Sean Teale (Skins) in Dario’s skin and Minnie Driver (Speechless) like the nurse.

Isabela Merced is Julieta, Romeo’s true love (20th Century Fox)

Directed by Karen Maine (Yes, God, Yes), the film is produced by Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen Y Dan Levine, and with Kaitlyn Dever, Scott Neustadter, Michael H. Weber Y Emily Morris as executive producers.

Although the character of Rosalina is not very present in the infinity of versions that we have seen in the cinema, she does appear in the Franco Zeferelli. There, Rosalina appears on the scene and is shown as the antithesis of Juliet. She is shown as a stiff and older woman than her cousin who is shown as sweet and candid.

(20th Century Fox)

the premiere of Rosaline is expected to take place soon in Star+.

