TikTok adds artificial intelligence to create images with descriptions

AI Greenscreen from TikTok. (photo: TikTok)

Although researchers around the world have been working on intelligence and content creation for a long time, whether it’s text or , it’s still curious if DALL-E, or rather DALL-E mini, has made known to the vast majority of people how artificial intelligence can artistic images from scratch by simply typing a few words.

Now, TikTokthe social network most popular of the moment, also joins this trend with a new filter called AI Greenscreen.

This allows any user to write a description and the AI generates an image that can be used as a background. After some initial testing, the results are quite abstract and it works best with panoramic previews.

The filter itself suggests like “an astronaut in the ocean”, “flower galaxy” or “town hidden behind the mountains”.

TikTok AI Green screen. (photo: TikTok)

It’s just the first version of an initiative that could be more complex with much deeper integration within TikTok. What is more important, opens up a world of possibilities for content creators who want to create short videos and want them to have unique backgrounds.

It also democratizes access to unique illustrations, almost instantly, for any content creator on TikTok, as they get them in seconds and for free.

For better or worse, doing the same thing with an illustrator will take no less than an hour and for a price that probably won’t justify the effort of the content creator.

Artistic artificial intelligences become strong in social networks

AI-based platforms that generate images from descriptions have the potential to revolutionize various industries related to content creation, including journalism. And they could be doing it.

Open up a world full of potential, with unlimited possibilities of illustration or visualization, as realistic or artistic as you want it to be, at any time. But above all: completely unique.

In addition to OpenAI’s Dall-E 2, Midjourney or TikTok, Google is developing your proposal, named picturelike microsoft, named NUWA-Infinity. The second goes further, since you can create videos and enlarge images. Goal (Facebook), also joined the game.

tiktok AI Greenscreen. (photo: TikTok)

